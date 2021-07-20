Mika Singh reveals seeing one of Raj Kundra’s apps: It was simple, zyada kuch tha nahi

In an unfortunate turn of events, Raj Kundra, husband of the popular actress , was arrested by Mumbai Police for his involvement in the making and publication of adult films through online applications. On Monday night, the businessman was named as the key conspirator in the investigation. Now, musician Mika Singh has shared his opinion about the ongoing controversy. In a recent interaction with paparazzi in Mumbai, the singer claimed that he has seen one of Raj Kundra’s online applications.

The clip shared on the official Instagram page of Viral Bhayani sees Mika Singh stating, "Main toh wait hi kar raha hoon ke kya hoga. Let's see. Jo bhi hoga acha hoga, mujhe itna knowledge nahi hai unke app ke baare mein. Maine ek app dekhi thi, wo simple app thi. Zyada kuch tha nahi uske andar so let's hope for the best (I’m just waiting, let’s see. Whatever happens, will be for good. I do not have much knowledge about the application. However, I have seen one of Raj Kundra’s apps before, it was simple, there wasn’t much inside it.)”

Take a look at the video below:

During the same interaction, Mika also candidly spoke about Raj Kundra’s nature. "I think he's a nice guy, Raj Kundra. Ab dekhte hai kya sach hai aur kya jhoot hai jo court hi bata sakta hai. (The court will decide what's true and false),” said Mika.

Raj Kundra has been booked under sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292, and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

