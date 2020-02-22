Mika Singh’s manager found dead in his Mumbai studio; Police suspects a case of drug overdose

Mika Singh Manager Death: In a shocking turn of events, Mika Singh’s 30-year-old manager was found dead in his Andheri studio. While police have been investigating the matter, they suspected that she died of drug overdose.

Playback singer Mika Singh and controversies always go hand in hand. However, this time the renowned singer is making the headlines for an unfortunate piece of news after his 30 year old managed was found dead in hi Andheri based studio. According to media reports, the shocking incident took place on February 3 and the police have been investigating the matter ever since. While talking to Mumbai Mirror, the police have claimed that the lady named Soumya Zoheb Khan died due to drug overdose.

To note, Khan, who was working as a clerical staff in the studio, was staying on the first floor of the studio. Reportedly, her body was recovered from the living room of on the first floor of Singh's studio. The police ruled out the possibility of any foul play in the incident after the post-mortem reports and suggested that Khan was under depression over her family issues. “On account of her family issues and depression, she was staying alone on the first floor of Singh's studio,” Inspector P Bhosle of the Versova police station told Mumbai Mirror.

Khan’s unfortunate demise came into light after she didn’t come out of the studio till late evening. Later some of the workers went to inquire and found her lying motionless in the living room. While she was immediately rushed to the hospital, Khan was declared brought dead. “At around 10:15 pm, some workers, who were on the ground floor of the studio, went upstairs to inquire. They found Khan lying motionless. She was rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead,” Bhosle added.

Soon after the demise, Mika Singh also offered condolences on social media and wrote, “Very sad to announce that , Our dear @saumya.samy has left us for heavenly abode, leaving behind with us her Beautiful memories she left this world at a very young age. May God bless her soul rest in peace . My heartfelt condolences to her family and her husband.”

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

Read More