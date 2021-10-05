Mika Singh takes a dig at cruise drug raid; Says ‘Itne bade cruse mei sirf Aryan hi ghoom raha tha kya’

’s son is sent to judicial custody till October 7 in the alleged drug case filed against him by the Narcotics Control Bureau. The arrest came after a raid which was conducted by NCB on Saturday after they received a tip-off about the drug being used in the party. It was during the raid the officials seized 13gm cocaine, 21gm charas, 22 pills of MDMA (ecstasy), 5gm MD, and ₹1.33 lakh in cash reportedly. Many celebrities came in front and showed their support to the superstar. And new to the list is singer Mika Singh.

Taking a dig at the drug raid, the singer took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Wow what a beautiful @CordeliaCruises. I wish I could have visted. I heard lots people were there but I couldn’t see anyone els accept #AaryanKhan ..Itne bade cruse mei sirf aariyan hi ghoom raha tha kya.. hadd hai.. (in such a big cruise only Aryan was roaming around, what is this) good morning have a wonderful day..” He was indirectly targeting NCB. Well, there is a growing notion that NCB is only back of Bollywood.

But Sameer Wankhede had said that we are doing our job. “There is a rule and it should be followed by everyone. It is the same for all. Everyone is equal in front of the law and just because someone is famous we should let them go free,” he added.

Take a look at the tweet here:

Wow what a beautiful @CordeliaCruises I wish I could have visted. I heard lots people were there but I couldn’t see anyone els accept #AaryanKhan ..

Itne bade cruse mei sirf aariyan hi ghoom raha tha kya.. hadd hai.. good morning have a wonderful day.. pic.twitter.com/BJ72yHpkl5 — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) October 5, 2021

In Aryan Khan case, NCB had released an official statement, “In further development in Cr 94/21, the three accused namely Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested today on 03-10-2021 u/s 8 (c) r/w section 20 (b), 27, 28 & 29 of NDPS Act.”

