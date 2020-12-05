Mika Singh takes a jibe at Kangana Ranaut; Advises her to provide free meals instead of being on Twitter

After Diljit Dosanjh, Mika Singh has also decided to give Kangana Ranaut a piece of his mind after her recent take on the farmer protests and other related issues. Check out his tweets.

It has been already reported earlier that has drawn a lot of criticism owing to her comments on the farmers’ protests. Especially, her tweet about an elderly lady who was a part of the protests did not go well with many netizens and celebs. While Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh slammed her over the same on Twitter, Mika Singh also joined the bandwagon recently and took a sarcastic jibe at the actress through a series of tweets.

The singer begins by replying to a tweet by Kangana in which she mentions being targeted by Javed Akhtar, the Maharashtra Government, and other groups. He asks the actress about her real target. Mika further adds that she is a beautiful girl who should focus on acting. He also questions the reason behind the sudden urge of patriotism inside her. He then writes, “you can join us we are providing 5 laks meals everyday to the needy people aap sirf 20 logo ke liye kuch kardo.. sherni banna aur vo bhi sirf news pe and twitter pe tau koi badi baat nahi... but anyway I am your great fan (sic).”

Par beta aapka target Kya hai ye tau samajh aaye, you are a talented beautiful girl aap acting karo na yar .. suddenly itni desh bhagti wo bhi twitter and news pe .. https://t.co/bW3kSnHptN — King Mika Singh (MikaSingh) December 4, 2020

you can join us we are providing 5 laks meals everyday to the needy people aap sirf 20 logo ke liye kuch kardo.. sherni banna aur vo bhi sirf news pe and twitter pe tau koi badi baat nahi... but anyway I am your great fan https://t.co/pF0YXNRAGU — King Mika Singh (MikaSingh) December 4, 2020

A few hours later, he shared yet another tweet that was meant for all those who are indulged in the farmer protests. Mika Singh writes, “I request all my punjabi brothers to please calm down..We are not here to focus on @KanganaTeam. I don’t have any personal issues with @KanganaTeam, she made a mistake and faced the reaction. Even though she hasn’t said sorry she deleted her tweet. Post that he slams her again in a separate tweet while stating that she can get away after targeting soft people in Bollywood but same is not the case in the present situation.

I request all my punjabi brothers to please calm down..We are not here to focus on KanganaTeam I don’t have any personal issues with KanganaTeam, she made a mistake and faced the reaction. Even though she hasn’t said sorry she deleted her tweet. — King Mika Singh (MikaSingh) December 4, 2020

Saada intention hain to support our farmers, so let’s focus there. She is crazy, so let her live her life. Beta KanganaTeam when target soft people like karanjohar RanveerOfficial iHrithik or other celebs from Bollywood you get away with it but Puttar ji iss taraf mat aao. https://t.co/sWS9WHtTSd — King Mika Singh (MikaSingh) December 4, 2020

Mika also slammed Kangana Ranaut earlier owing to her comments on the elderly lady. He spoke about how he supported her when the latter’s office was demolished in Mumbai. The singer then asked her to apologize to the old lady.

