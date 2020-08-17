  1. Home
Milap Zaveri bids adieu to Twitter; Calls it ‘an extremely toxic place full of trolls and negativity’

Director Milap Zaveri announces his exit from Twitter and shared that he has left the micro-blogging site as it has become a toxic place.
The year 2020 has been quite hard for everyone in more than one way and it is taking a lot of efforts for everyone to stay positive in these trying times. Amid this, social media has emerged as an extremely toxic place with spreading a lot of negativity and hatred. As a result, several Bollywood celebrities have been opting for a social media detox lately while many have even quit micro-blogging site Twitter to keep the negativity at bay.

And looks like director Milap Zaveri has also joined the bandwagon of celebs exiting Twitter. Yes! Marjaavaan director has bid adieu to Twitter today and even called the micro-blogging site a toxic place full of trolls and negativity. He asserted that while Twitter was once a place to connect with people and stay updated with the latest happenings, it is all about trolls now. Milap shared the news on Instagram and wrote, “When I joined Twitter it was a great place to express one’s views, thoughts, musings. To connect with people. To appreciate others. To be updated with the latest news. But off late it’s become an extremely toxic place full of trolls and negativity. But I’m a very positive person! Hence today I bid it adieu.”

Take a look at Milap Zaveri’s post about quitting Twitter:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Milap Zaveri (@milapzaveri) on

Earlier, Shashank Khaitan and Sonakshi Sinha had had also deactivated her Twitter account. The Dabangg girl wrote, “The first step to protecting your sanity is to stay away from negativity. And nowhere more of that than Twitter these days! Chalo, I'm off - deactivating my account. Bye guys, peace out.”

