Milap Zaveri confirms John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate sequel to roll in April

Filmmaker Milap Zaveri confirms John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate to go on floors in April 2020.

Filmmaker Milap Zaveri has successfully ventured into the action drama space with films like Satyameva Jayate and Marjaavaan. After having directed a bunch of adult comedies, the director has now developed an eye for action. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the ace director recently confirmed Satyameva Jayate's sequel to go on floors in April 2020. The film stars John Abraham in the lead and welcomes Divya Khosla Kumar on board. As stated by Milap Zaveri, the film is being planned on a bigger scale.

Seeking inspiration from films like Dabangg and Rowdy Rathore, Milap Zaveri is aiming to make the sequel more massy with elements of humour in the action vigilante. While the first installment dealt with corruption, Satyameva Jayate sequel will deal with the same issue in all the spheres, be it the politicians, police, journalists or common man. The director plans to extend the series by making a film in the franchise once every two years just like Sylvester Stallone's Rambo.

Milap ensures depth in the characters of John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar. His first romantic film sank at the Box Office but he regained the confidence to write tender moments once again with his recent release Marjaavaan. He says that he will keep finding new things for John to tear apart as he plans a long term Satyameva series where the actor will keep growing old but his hunger for justice and bringing back peace in the society will never fade away.

Meanwhile, on the work front, John Abraham will soon be seen in Mumbai Saga releasing on June 19, 2020.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

