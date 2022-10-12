Mili First Look: Janhvi Kapoor plays a nurse whose ‘life is going to change’ in the survival thriller

Janhvi Kapoor, who was last seen in the film Good Luck Jerry, has some really promising projects in the pipeline. One of her upcoming movies include Mili, which marks the first collaboration of the actress with her father Boney Kapoor. Directed by National Award winner Mathukutty Xavier, the survivor thriller movie is a remake of the Malayalam film Helen. Apart from Janhvi, the film also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. Fans had been eagerly waiting for any update about the movie, and now, Janhvi Kapoor has finally shared the first look poster of Mili. First-look poster of Janhvi Kapoor starrer Mili

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share the first look poster of her upcoming film Mili. The poster shows Janhvi looking really cheerful and happy, and she can be seen carrying a backpack. Her look for this film is quite simple, and Janhvi can be seen wearing a navy blue top with her hair tied back in a ponytail. The actress plays a nurse in the movie, and the poster also shows her character’s name Mili Naudiyal, her age, and mentions that she is a nursing graduate. While the poster of Mili looks amazing, it was the caption that garnered the most attention. “In 1 hour her life is going to change… #Mili,” wrote Janhvi Kapoor. Take a look at the post below.