Mili First Look: Janhvi Kapoor plays a nurse whose ‘life is going to change’ in the survival thriller
The first look poster of Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming survival thriller Mili has left fans intrigued.
Janhvi Kapoor, who was last seen in the film Good Luck Jerry, has some really promising projects in the pipeline. One of her upcoming movies include Mili, which marks the first collaboration of the actress with her father Boney Kapoor. Directed by National Award winner Mathukutty Xavier, the survivor thriller movie is a remake of the Malayalam film Helen. Apart from Janhvi, the film also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. Fans had been eagerly waiting for any update about the movie, and now, Janhvi Kapoor has finally shared the first look poster of Mili.
First-look poster of Janhvi Kapoor starrer Mili
Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share the first look poster of her upcoming film Mili. The poster shows Janhvi looking really cheerful and happy, and she can be seen carrying a backpack. Her look for this film is quite simple, and Janhvi can be seen wearing a navy blue top with her hair tied back in a ponytail. The actress plays a nurse in the movie, and the poster also shows her character’s name Mili Naudiyal, her age, and mentions that she is a nursing graduate.
While the poster of Mili looks amazing, it was the caption that garnered the most attention. “In 1 hour her life is going to change… #Mili,” wrote Janhvi Kapoor. Take a look at the post below.
Janhvi Kapoor on working with dad Boney Kapoor for Mili
Last year, as Janhvi Kapoor wrapped up shooting for Mili, she shared some pictures from the sets, and penned a note, detailing her experience working with her father Boney Kapoor. “It’s a wrap! #Milli My first film with papa, of whom I’ve only heard stories of all my life as a producer. But after working with you, and it feels so cool to say that!! I finally know what everyone means when they say you give your heart and soul to each film you take up. That isn’t the only reason this film is so special to me- it’s been the most inspiring journey to work with someone so completely consumed by his focus and love for cinema like @mathukuttyxavier sir.”
Theatrical release date of Mili
Meanwhile, a few days ago, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Janhvi Kapoor starrer Mili will release in theatres next month. A source revealed, “Mili is directed by national award winner, Mathukutty Xavier and the team is all excited to bring it on the big screen on November 4. It’s a survival thriller and the campaign begins within the next 10 days.”
