Mili Screening: Janhvi Kapoor poses with Rekha; Punjabi bros Vicky-Sunny Kaushal, Sara, Ananya and more attend

Mili, the highly anticipated survival drama that features Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role, is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on November 4, Friday. The movie, which is the official remake of the acclaimed Malayalam film Helen, is helmed by original director Mathukutty Xavier, himself. Mili, which features Sunny Kaushal as the leading man, revolves around the survival of a young nursing graduate who gets trapped in the freezer room of a restaurant. The highly anticipated project is expected to recreate the magic of its original, with its making and performances. Mili gets a star-studded screening

The highly anticipated Janhvi Kapoor-Sunny Kaushal starrer had its star-studded screening in Mumbai, on October 3, Thursday. The grand event was attended by some of the most popular names in the film industry, including veteran actress Rekha, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and others. Janhvi Kapoor, the lead actress was seen bonding with Rekha at the event, and the duo posed together for pictures. Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday made their entry together. Check out the picture from the Mili screening here: