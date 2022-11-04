Mili Screening: Janhvi Kapoor poses with Rekha; Punjabi bros Vicky-Sunny Kaushal, Sara, Ananya and more attend
Mili, the upcoming Janhvi Kapoor starrer had its screening in Mumbai. The event was attended by many popular celebs including Rekha, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, and others.
Mili, the highly anticipated survival drama that features Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role, is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on November 4, Friday. The movie, which is the official remake of the acclaimed Malayalam film Helen, is helmed by original director Mathukutty Xavier, himself. Mili, which features Sunny Kaushal as the leading man, revolves around the survival of a young nursing graduate who gets trapped in the freezer room of a restaurant. The highly anticipated project is expected to recreate the magic of its original, with its making and performances.
Mili gets a star-studded screening
The highly anticipated Janhvi Kapoor-Sunny Kaushal starrer had its star-studded screening in Mumbai, on October 3, Thursday. The grand event was attended by some of the most popular names in the film industry, including veteran actress Rekha, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and others. Janhvi Kapoor, the lead actress was seen bonding with Rekha at the event, and the duo posed together for pictures. Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday made their entry together.
Check out the picture from the Mili screening here:
Janhvi Kapoor looked beautiful in a pastel sleeveless kurta and sharara, which she paired with a matching dupatta and simple make-up. Sara Ali Khan looked chic in a black cropped t-shirt which she paired with cream wide-leg trousers and a crossbody bag. Ananya Panday, on the other hand, opted for a sky-blue cropped shirt and denim trousers. Rekha, as always looked ethereal in a striped silk saree. She completed her look with statement jhumkas, bindi, and gajra.
About Mili
The movie features an extensive star cast including Manoj Pahwa, Hasleen Kaur, Rajesh Jais, Sanjay Suri, and others in the supporting roles. AR Rahman, the celebrated musician has composed the songs and original score. Sunil Karthikeyan is the director of photography. Monisha Baldava handled the editing. Mili is jointly produced by Boney Kapoor’s Bayview Projects and Zee Studios.
