Mili teaser: Stuck in a freezer, Janhvi Kapoor desperately fights for survival; WATCH

Janhvi Kapoor ’s upcoming film Mili marks her first collaboration with her filmmaker-father Boney Kapoor. Fans have been excited about the movie, and the actress finally shared a few posters of Mili today. The actress gave fans glimpses of her character in this survival thriller film directed by Mathukutty Xavier. Mili is the Hindi remake of the director’s Malayalam film Helen, which released in 2019. Now, after dropping posters, Janhvi Kapoor has shared the teaser of Mili, and it looks really impressive!

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share the teaser of Mili. The teaser begins by showing Janhvi Kapoor's character tearing tapes using her mouth, as she is stuck in a freezer with a chilling temperature of -16 degrees. She can then be seen banging the door using a tray, in a desperate attempt to get out of the freezer. One of the stills also shows her wrapped in plastic. While the teaser has no dialogue, Janhvi’s terrified expressions are enough to leave fans intrigued. Check out the teaser of Mili below.

Janhvi Kapoor shares posters of Mili

Janhvi Kapoor plays the role of a nurse in this film. A few hours ago, Janhvi Kapoor shared the first-look poster of the film that showed her as 24-year-old Mili Naudiyal. She looked cheerful, and in the caption, Janhvi wrote that Mili’s ‘life is going to change’.

After an hour, Janhvi dropped yet another poster, which had a completely opposite look. In stark contrast to Janhvi’s happy look, the second poster showed her stuck in a freezer, with red marks on her face from the cold. “Frozen but not shaken,” read the text on the poster. Another poster shared by Janhvi showed both contrasting stills in one poster. In case you missed it, check them out below.