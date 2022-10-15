Mili Trailer Out: Janhvi Kapoor is in a race against time to survive as she gets stuck in a freezer
The film is slated to release on the silver screen on November 4. This is Janhvi’s second release this year.
Janhvi Kapoor starrer Mili's trailer has been released today. A few days ago the makers shared the teaser and poster of the film and it received a positive response from fans. The survival thriller film is directed by Mathukutty Xavier and it is the Hindi remake of the director’s Malayalam film Helen, which was released in 2019. In the trailer, it was disclosed that Janhvi plays the role of a nursing student who plans to go abroad and her name is Mili Naudiyal.
The video opens by showing Mili's bond with her father. The scene then shifts to Sunny Kaushal who is introduced as her boyfriend. The trailer then shows Janhvi working at a local food joint at a mall. It turns more gripping when she gets stuck in the freezer. She is seen wrapping her body with tape to save herself from freezing. She screams for help. Meanwhile, her family and boyfriend search for her. Produced by Boney Kapoor, Mili apart from Janhvi also stars Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal.
Sharing the trailer on her Instagram handle, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "Watch a glimpse of Mili’s chilling tale of survival! Trailer out now. #Mili, releasing in cinemas on 4th November."
Janhvi Kapoor’s work front:
Janhvi Kapoor has several other projects in the pipeline including Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, alongside Rajkummar Rao. She will also be seen in Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. This is for first the actors will be sharing screen space together.
