Mili Trailer Out: Janhvi Kapoor is in a race against time to survive as she gets stuck in a freezer

Janhvi Kapoor starrer Mili's trailer has been released today. A few days ago the makers shared the teaser and poster of the film and it received a positive response from fans. The survival thriller film is directed by Mathukutty Xavier and it is the Hindi remake of the director’s Malayalam film Helen, which was released in 2019. In the trailer, it was disclosed that Janhvi plays the role of a nursing student who plans to go abroad and her name is Mili Naudiyal.

Trailer:

The video opens by showing Mili's bond with her father. The scene then shifts to Sunny Kaushal who is introduced as her boyfriend. The trailer then shows Janhvi working at a local food joint at a mall. It turns more gripping when she gets stuck in the freezer. She is seen wrapping her body with tape to save herself from freezing. She screams for help. Meanwhile, her family and boyfriend search for her. Produced by Boney Kapoor, Mili apart from Janhvi also stars Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal.