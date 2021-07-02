Milind Gaba on working with Nikki Tamboli: She is savage, full of enthusiasm and positive energy

Singer Milind Gaba will be seen in a music video titled 'Shanti' with Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli. In a recent chat, Milind shared his experience of working with her.

"The essence of the song 'Yaar mod do' is based on true friendship. Hence, people relate to it deeply. Till the time there is friendship in this world, the song will always play. Guru Randhawa has a huge following among the youth and my collaboration with him helped in diversifying the audience," Gaba told IANS.

His new song "Shanti" has Gaba multitasking as a musician, singer, and lyricist. He stars in the music video, too, with "Big Boss 14" fame Nikki Tamboli who was also recently seen on "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11".

Gaba informed Nikki Tamboli was always the first choice for his video. "She was the first one to come to my mind to be featured on this track. We approached her and she loved the vibe of the track," said the singer, who has lent his voice to various Punjabi and Hindi songs. The song track has received over 19 million hits at the last count, since it was dropped on June 21.

Talking about Nikki Tamboli, he added: "She is savage, I had an amazing experience working with her. She is full of enthusiasm and positive energy."

He met Nikki for the first time for the shooting of the song that went on for almost three days. "On the first day we both were awkward with each other as we met for the first time. However, while we began our dance practice sessions we started bonding well and had good chemistry, which reflects in the video," he recalled.

Gaba's popular songs include "Saddi Dilli", "Welcome back", "Malamaal", "Nazar lag jayegi", "Zindagi di paudi" and "She don't know". Talking about his upcoming tracks, he informed: "There are a few good collaborations and a Bollywood number in the pipeline. There will hopefully be a surprise video from my last album 'Blessed'."

