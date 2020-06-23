Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar dancing on Elvis Presley's romantic song will drive away your lockdown blues

Amid the lockdown, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar treat fans with a video of the couple dancing on Elvis Presley's romantic song Can't Help Falling in Love.

Milind Soman is one of the fittest men we have in the country today. The model and actor has always given us major fitness goals and continues to inspire us with every passing day. Amid the lockdown, Milind is spending his quarantine period with wife Ankita Konwar. The couple never fails to give out major couple goals on social media. From working out to having a fun time with his mom and Ankita, the Four More Shots Please! actor has been updating the titbit of his quarantine life with fans on social media.

Recently, Ankita and Milind have been driving their fans crazy as the two shared some loved up posts of each other. Ankita Konwar treated fans with a video where she is seen having a romantic dance with her hubby Milind on Elvis Presley's song Can't Help Falling in Love. Donning their casual outfits the two look madly in love with each other while they groove on this romantic song. Sharing the video, Ankita wrote, "Raindrops, music and you, it doesn’t get better than that @milindrunning #theonlymondaybluesallowed #love #live #dance."

Recently, even Milind Soman had shared an adorable picture of him and Ankita. More than the photo, it was Milind's caption and Ankita's comment that stole away the audience's heart. Sharing the photo, Milind wrote, "Do you see what I see ?" On this post, Ankita commented, "Always (with a heart emoji)"

For the uninitiated, Milind Soman married Ankita Konwar in a private ceremony at Alibaug on April 22, 2018. Milind was even trolled for dating a younger girl but it did not bother him. Recently, amid the lockdown the couple made us go aww as they celebrated Rongali Bihu at their residence in Mumbai. In the photo shared, Milind and Ankita can be seen playing an egg fight, which is part of Rongali Bigg celebrations.

Check out Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar's posts here:

