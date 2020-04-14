Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar don tradition attire to celebrate Rongali Bihu with an egg fight; See Photos

Today, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar dressed up in traditional attires to celebrate Rongali Bihu

Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar always give us couple goals- from running a marathon to working out together, and today, the two made us go aww as they celebrated Rongali Bihu at their residence in Mumbai. Since Ankita hails from Assam, hubby Milind Soman decided to celebrate the Assamese festival to cheer up Ankita, who was rather upset and missing her family. In the photo, Milind and Ankita can be seen playing egg fight, which is part of Rongali Bigg celebrations.

Alongside the photo, which was captured by Milind’s mother, the actor and model wrote, “Happy Rongali Bihu to the world. @ankita_earthy is missing her family in Guwahati, so we had a small egg fight to celebrate, which, apparently, is the thing to do. To all the people separated at this time, from families, friends and other loves, enjoy this time of missing each other, you will be reunited soon!! Be safe.” In the photo, Ankita is seen wearing a traditional attire and decided to sport her look with jewellery and bindi. Milind, on the other hand, complemented wifey in a white kurta and a gamusa around his neck.

Later, Ankita Konwar shared a boomerang video of the egg-fight moment and penned a long emotional note as he wrote, “Today is the New Year's Day in Assam. I know there's not much celebration happening right now considering the situation but I miss all of it.” A few days back, Milind Soman took to Instagram to post a workout video of his wife and mother as the two can be seen jumping and hopping on the terrace of their residence. "28 and 81 ! Be fit at every age," Milind wrote in the caption.

