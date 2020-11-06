Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar give a sneak peek into their fit and fabulous vacay as they return to reality

Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar's vacation has now come to an end and the couple are back home. But looks like there's a bit of vacation hangover looming.

Milind Soman recently celebrated his 55th birthday soaking up the sunshine in Goa with his wife Ankita Konwar. The couple made sure they went for plenty of beach runs and enjoyed by the sea in the coastal state. The actor and model also turned up the heat on Instagram with his birthday post as he sent fans into a frenzy. Milind and Ankita's vacation has now come to an end and the couple are back home. But looks like there's a bit of vacation hangover looming.

On Friday, Milind Soman took to to Instagram to share a selfie with Ankita and reflect on the beautiful Goan sunsets that they witnessed over the last few days. The couple looked stunning in the photo, as Milind Soman captioned it, "A sunset everywhere is beautiful, in a pristine environment, where the mind of man has not brought change, where the air is clear and the earth is cleansing, or even in the places most polluted by human consumption, where humans themselves might find it impossible to breathe. Whatever the situation, sunsets are beautiful and can lift our spirits and inspire us to live simpler, more beautiful and positive lives."

On the other hand, Ankita also shared a picture with sun setting in the background as she posed for the camera in a pair of denim shorts and a bikini top. She wrote, "One can never watch too many sunsets #sunsetlover #everybodyisabikinibody #fridayfeeling #nature #beachvibes #live #love #click @milindrunning," and credited her husband for the photo.

Since it was the model's 55th birthday, Ankita even surprised Milind with a special evening planned for him. He shared, "Thank you to all for your love, you made this 4th November all the more special ! Most special was all the pampering from @ankita_earthy who thought of so many things to surprise me and make my birthday fun, I love you my sweetheart more than words can say."

