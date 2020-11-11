Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar take the beach with them as they go for hiking amid wilderness; See Photo

Ankita Konwar shares a lovely picture with Milind Soman as they went hiking and it is surely giving us major couple goals. Take a look.

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar have proved that age is just a number when it comes to love. They are one of the most loved couples. Be it any occasion, Milind and Ankita never shy away to express their love for each other. From sharing their romantic pictures to posting photos of their hiking camp, both are an avid social media users and keep fans posted about their daily routine. Ankita, who often shares her stunning pictures on social media, recently shared a picture with Milind and the picture is giving us major couple goals.

Taking to her Instagram, she posted a lovely photo wherein the couple can be seen posing in matching t-shirts. The love birds donned twinning customised t-shirts and posed amidst a forest. Going by the picture, it evident it was taken during hiking. Alongside the picture, Ankita wrote, “Clichés can be quite fun. That's how they got to be clichés Hahaha hiking in these tees were much fun Can you spot us? #traveltuesday #love #twinning #vibeforlife #togetherforever #fun”. Milind too shared the picture on his Instagram story.

Check out Ankita Konwar s’ Instagram Post:

Yesterday, the model-actor ruled headlines as he posted a picture wherein he could be seen sporting a nose ring and kajal with half of his face covered in gulaal. In no time, the picture went viral on the social media with fans wondering if it’s a glimpse of his upcoming venture. He captioned the picture as, “Travel Tuesday! I know its not holi but spent the last few days in Karjat near Mumbai doing some fun things - will share more soon now off to Chennai!” Ankita Konwar was quick to take a note of him and commented, “Kamaaallll.”

Read Also: Milind Soman sports a nose ring & kajal in his latest picture; Fans wonder if he's hinting at a new venture?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Ankita Konwar Instagram

Share your comment ×