Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar celebrate 6 years of love with a marathon; See Pic

Milind Soman celebrates 6 years of love with wife Ankita Konwar with a 20k marathon.
3548 reads Mumbai
Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar celebrate 6 years of love with a marathon; See PicMilind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar celebrate 6 years of love with a marathon; See Pic
Milind Soman celebrates 6 years of love with wife Ankita Konwar today. The couple tied the knot 2 years ago on April 22, 2018, in Alibaug but their love story dates back 6 years ago. Both, Milind and Ankita are fitness enthusiasts and have a special way of celebrating their day of love. The two are often found taking part in fitness activities together. While Milind is a professional model, actor and fitness promoter, wife Ankita Konwar was said to be an air hostess. Despite the age gap, the couple is one of a kind and they are often seeing painting the town red going on a fitness spree together.

As Milind and Ankita complete 6 years of togetherness, they celebrate the checkpoint with a marathon. Both of them are fitness freaks and their Instagram handle is proof! In a loved up post, Milind wrote, "We met this day six years ago. I don't dwell much in the past or think a lot about the future, but every moment with you @ankita_earthy has been precious, and I pray we will continue to be what we have been to each other. You are the sweetest, and the brightest, and the funniest and the most charming  I love you  Happy Anniversary. #foreverisNOW."

Check it out:

On the other hand, Ankita too shared the same picture and wrote, "Always, You were you and I was I, We were two before our time. I was yours before I knew, And you have always been mine too #lordbyron Ran a 21k today to celebrate our companionship of 6 years. Been the best 6 years my love! #youandi #togetherforever." The couple is seen as a definition of love. After 4 years of togetherness, they got married in a close-knit ceremony in April 2018. The couple had their second marriage in Venice on July 11, 2018.

Credits :Instagram

