Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar celebrate Bihu in Assam as they run in traditional outfits; Watch

It wasn't an ordinary run as the couple donned traditional outfits. While Ankita wore an ethnic Assamese saree, Milind sported a T-shirt and dhoti.

Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar are literally a power couple. If not indulging in some social media PDA, the couple love doing what they do best.. RUN! Be it any occasion, festival or celebration, the couple participate in marathons or runs to promote noble causes. On Monday, the couple did just that as they took to the streets in Assam to celebrate the festival of Bihu by running. Well, it wasn't an ordinary run as the couple donned traditional outfits. While Ankita wore an ethnic Assamese saree, Milind sported a T-shirt and dhoti.

In the video, Ankita and Milind can be seen running with a group of women as well as a father and his young child in a pram. The video is an adorable one as Ankita leads the way, with Milind holding a flag and running at the back. Sharing the video, Ankita wrote, "The festival of Bihu, especially #rongalibihu has always been so so close to my heart. The way people open their homes to groups of people in order to watch them perform their folk dance and hear them sing, the way we get into the spirit of sharing our home made snacks with each other and the pride and respect we feel for the culture that flows in us! I love the simplicity in these small things."

She also addressed the unrest in the northeastern state an wrote, "I know #assam right now is not at it’s best to celebrate #bhugalibihu and it’s heartbreaking considering how joyful an occasion it is for each one of us! But I pray we find our way to normalcy. Normalcy - which is being exceptionally loving, which is loving our culture, our tradition. No matter where we are, a part of #axom is always with us! Love and positivity always! Wish you all a proud #bhugalibihu in advance! And yes I love running in my #muga #rihamekhela."

Check out Ankita and Milind's video as they run in traditional clothes:

Credits :Instagram

Read More