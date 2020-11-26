Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar's Himalayan trek is winter goals; Latter says '10000 feet & warmth intact'

Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar have shared mesmerising pictures from their Sandakphu trek on their respective Instagram.

Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar are currently holidaying in Darjeeling. The couple is busy is trekking across the mountains of Darjeeling and they are constantly sharing pictures and videos from their adventurous trip. While on their way to Sandakphu, which is the highest peak in West Bengal at an elevation of 11,929 feet, the couple made a quick stop at the Himalayan village of Kala Pokhri and from there they have shared mesmerising pictures of them on their respective Instagram handles.

In the pictures, Milind and Ankita can be seen dressed up in traditional attires from Kala Pokhri. While sharing the same, Milind wrote, "Selfie time on the route to Sandakphu! 10,000 feet." On the other hand, sharing the same pictures, Ankita wrote, "10,000 feet and warmth intact."

Earlier, Milind Soman expressed his happiness about being in the lap of nature with a beautiful post. He captioned it as, "Blue like no other! The most beautiful skies, the most beautiful mountains, the most beautiful people on the route to Sandakphu and Phalut, so happy to be back in the mountains again, love, love, love! Today's stop - Kala Pokhri."

Meanwhile, Ankita also shared a beautiful post from their Sandakphu trip. She captioned the post as,"Still on the way to Sandakphu! Chakrasana has become a part of my stretching routine. A beautiful climb of some 11 kms yesterday and 13 kms today. Nothing can beat the food in the hills, so simple, so local and so delicious! Entering the python mode now till tomorrow morning."

Credits :Ankita Konwar Instagram

