Milind Soman & Ankita Konwar are head over heels in love as they share a picture from their Himalayan vacay

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are currently enjoying in Darjeeling and have been sharing a glimpse of it on social media. Meanwhile, check out their new lovey-dovey picture that will leave you in awe of them.

If there is one couple who is constantly giving us major vacation and couple goals, it is Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar. The duo, who is currently enjoying in Darjeeling, have been dropping glimpses of their adventurous trip on social media. From going for trekking in Himalayas to exploring the local culture, the couple is enjoying every bit of their holiday. The fitness enthusiast and his wife had earlier given us a glimpse from their stay at the Himalayan village of Kala Pokhri. The couple trekked to Kala Pokhri and was seen dressed up in the traditional attire of the local area.

Now, Milind has shared a lovey-dovey picture with his wife and needless to say, they look head over heels in love with each other. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor shared a picture wherein the couple can be seen looking into each other’s eyes. One simple cannot miss their happy faces and Milind’s charming smile. He captions the picture as, “The fire in the sky at Sandakphu !!! #sunset #himalayas #incredibleindia.” In the photo, Milind and Ankita are seen dressed in winter clothes as they pose together. Needless to say, their romantic picture has left us in awe of their sizzling chemistry.

Take a look at Milind Soman’s Instagram post:

For the unversed, Milind and Ankita have jetted off to Darjeeling to participate in a marathon along with their mother Usha Soman. Post participating in the 21 km run, the couple went for trekking to the Sandakphu peak, also known as Sandakpur, which is the highest peak in of West Bengal, India.

Read Also: Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar's Himalayan trek is winter goals; Latter says '10000 feet & warmth intact'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Milind Soman Instagram

Share your comment ×