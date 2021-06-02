Milind Soman is back in action ever since he tested negative for Covid 19

Actor-model-fitness enthusiast Milind Soman has gone back to running five to six kilometres a day after testing negative for Covid-19. Milind posted an Instagram picture running shirtless, clicked by wife Ankita.

"My first 10k post covid! 62 mins, comfortable, max heart rate during the run 142. I have been running 5-6km every day since I got my negative report on 5th April," Milind wrote alongside the image that shows him sporting shorts, sneakers and sunglasses.

He also answered questions posted by fans on running.

Milind wrote: "1. To run i wear either vibram five fingers with toes cut off, or Luna Sandals. I find closed shoes uncomfortable, I can't run with my natural form. 2. To me, soft/hard surface does not matter, technique matters. Run softly. 3. Running correctly and regularly strengthens legs and is good for the knees."

"4. If you are starting/restarting/been sick/been injured/overweight, start with very slow speed and short comfortable distances. Regularity is the key to improvement. 5. I dont need any special diet if I am running 5-6km a day. I might need to eat more if I am running 50-60km a day."

He added: "6. I dont use sunscreen. After running, if the sun has been really hot, I use a little curd on my face, and wash it off with water when it dries. Skin feels good, tan looks amazing."

