Milind Soman experiences 'sunrise closer to heaven' with a view of Mt Everest & Kanchenjunga range post trek

Milind Soman, who is currently in Darjeeling with wife Ankita Konwar, has shared his yet another stunning picture and it surely leave you amazed. Check out the picture below.

The fitness enthusiast Milind Soman, who is currently enjoying in Darjeeling, has been stealing hearts with his amazing social media posts that are shelling out some major travel goals. For the unversed, Milind along with his doting wife Ankita Konwar and mother Usha has jetted off to Himalayas to participate in a marathon. Amid this, he has also been very active on social media and has been treating his fans with stunning pictures from the Hills. Going by his posts, it is evident that the fitness enthusiast is having an amazing time there and is making the most of it.

Keeping up with this trajectory, Milind has shared yet another breathtaking photo of himself and revealed that he trekked 21km from Sandakphu, the highest point in West Bengal. Taking to his Instagram handle, he dropped a picture wherein he can be seen flying above the ground while he poses for a picture perfect. Alongside the photo, he wrote, “Sunrise closer to heaven !!!!!!! The view from Phalut has to be seen to be believed The Kanchenjunga range on one side and Mt Everest on the other!”

His post further read as, “After a hilly and seemingly unending 21km trek from Sandakphu, the highest point in West Bengal at almost 12000ft, you will be greeted with a landscape, a sunrise and sunset too spectacular to ever forget you might even feel like you are flying.”

Check out Milind Soman’s Instagram post:

On a related note, Milind had earlier shared the pictures from his stay at the Himalayan village of Kala Pokhri. The actor along with his wife also explored the local culture and was seen dressed in the traditional attire. Previously, he had dropped his romantic picture with Ankita wherein he was seen looking into his ladylove's eyes.

Credits :Milind Soman Instagram

