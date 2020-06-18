Milind Soman gets Throwback Thursday right as he shares a monochrome photo from one of his photoshoots

Milind Soman takes us down the memory lane as he shares a black and white photo of his from one of his photoshoots. Have a look at what fans have to say on his throwback photo.

Even at the age of 55, Milind Soman is one actor who can still make girls go gaga over him. The multi-faceted actor is active on social media and keeps entertaining his fans with his pictures and videos. Amid the lockdown, Milind is spending his quarantine period with wife Ankita Konwar. The couple never fails to give out major couple goals on social media. Recently, as the unlock phase 1 began, the actor shared a photo where we can see both Ankita and Milind walking on the footpath with the masks on their faces.

And today, Milind has treated fans with a monochrome throwback picture of his. In the throwback photo shared we can see the actor looking young and charming as he strikes a pose for the camera. This photo was taken during one of his photoshoots. Sharing this black and white picture, Milind wrote, "#throwbackthursday black and white's were always my favorite 2001 by Pat the photographer ! . . #blackandwhite #photography #photograph #memories #fashion #FitnessAddict." As soon as the Four More Shots Please actor posted this photo, fans have been gaga over his look. A fan commented, "Koi itna handsome kaise ho skta hai.....waise milind aap aisi post daal k logo ka dil tatolte ho ....hai na ?" While other fan commented, "You look slimmer and fitter with age.. like they say, aging gracefully."

(Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Milind Soman reveals how good amount of sleep is extremely important to lead a super healthy life)

Recently, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla Milind was happy to reveal his diet secrets. We first asked him if he is one of those blessed souls who can eat anything and get away with it and to our surprise he said, he can't. "I can't. I like eating simple food. Ever since i was a child I was always involved in sports. So I was always conscious about what is good for me and my performance and so nothing much has changed over the years. I still like to eat simple organic food," he stated.

Milind also believes that getting an ample amount of sleep is extremely important. He confessed how he was a night owl but he isn't anymore. He shared, "I used to be a night owl in my early 20s. By the time I reached 30 I stopped going out at night and get my sleep. It is the same even today. I still feel like I don't get enough sleep and sleep is extremely important. I wake up at about 5.30-6 and sleep at around 10.30-11."

Check out Milind Soman's post here:

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×