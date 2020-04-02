Milind Soman goes grocery shopping amid lockdown; Says 'We will see a new social order in the years to come'

Milind Soman shares his first-time experience of buying groceries amid the Coronavirus lockdown and is impressed with the orderly queues and the kind of civic-mindedness.

Even at the age of 55, Milind Soman is one actor who can still make girls go gaga over him. The multi-faceted actor is active on social media and keeps entertaining his fans with his pictures and videos. The actor who is in home quarantine with wife Ankita Konwar has recently shared his experience of buying groceries for the first time amid the Coronavirus lockdown. The actor, wore a hoodie with his face covered with a mask, has shared some pictures of the empty streets as well.

Sharing his experience, Milind wrote, "Went out to the market for the first time yesterday. No cars. People in masks. Very very quiet. Feel fortunate to get a few fresh vegetables that were available just a few hundred meters from home. In the situation we are in today, so many people have so much less. When I read about whole families walking back 100's of kilometers from cities to their villages, with little or no food and water, I know that I have a lot to be grateful for. Things in the market were well organized, the few people on the street were maintaining distance from each other outside shops and in front of the few vegetable and fruit vendors. I have never seen such orderly queues, or the kind of civic mindedness that I see today. It seems like the beginning of a big change, perhaps we will see a new social order in the years to come, different in ways that we cannot imagine. #betterhabits4betterlife #stayhealthy #stayhappy #keepmoving #neverstop #love."

Meanwhile, recently, Milind Soman took everyone by surprise with an excerpt from his new book where he mentioned an anecdote from his childhood when he was enrolled in an RSS shakha. Moreover, Milind Soman went on to say that he is sort of baffled to see the right wing organisation being projected as communal.

