Milind Soman goes for his 'first run on first day of Unlock one' with Ankita Konwar & enjoys the cool weather

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar enjoy their first run donning masks amid the cool weather, mild drizzle and the lack of traffic and people as the lockdown eases.

Milind Soman who was last seen as Dr. Aamir Warsi in Four More Shots Please 2 is one actor who can still make girls go gaga over him. The actor is an inspiration to many and keeps motivating his fans by posting pictures and videos about his fitness. Amid the lockdown, Milind is spending his quarantine period with wife Ankita Konwar. The couple never fails to give out major couple goals on social media. From working out to having a fun time with his mom and Ankita, the Four More Shots Please! actor has been updating the titbit of his quarantine life with fans on social media.

Due to the increase in the number of Coronavirus cases, the lockdown has been extended till 30th June but some regulations and norms have been set in different states. The lockdown 5.0 has eased some restrictions until and unless social distancing is maintained by everyone. People have been also allowed to go for a walk outside amid the lockdown but between a specific time. Milind Soman who loves to jog and is a fitness enthusiast, with his wife Ankita is using this opportunity as he goes for a walk with her amid lockdown 5.0. Sharing a photo, where we can see both Ankita and Milind walking on the footpath with the masks on their faces, the actor wrote, "First run on first day of Unlock one!!! When you haven't run for 75 days, you have to take it slow its unlock one for the body as well, so no matter the level of excitement, control is key ! Just a slow 5k enjoying the cool weather, mild drizzle and the lack of traffic and people, feeling F.I.N.E !!!!!!! And yes, I pulled the mask down while running and nobody was around! #betterhabits4betterlife #Live2Inspire #fitnessaddict #keepmoving #neverstop #nevergiveup #love #run #runnersofinstagram #runningmotivation #rain @prasad_tt1."

Meanwhile, Milind Soman was the first Indian celebrity to have followed 3 Idiots inspiration Sonam Wangchuk's #BoycottMadeInChina movement. The actor uninstalled TikTok and shared the same with his fans, posting a video of Sonam Wangchuk where he urges citizens of India to boycott Chinese products. Sonam Wangchuk also reposted Milind Soman's tweet that read, "Am no longer on tiktok. #BoycottChineseProducts."

