Milind Soman has an important message for food companies as he picks up garbage on trek; See POST

Milind Soman always manages to make headlines one way or the other. The model turned actor and his wife Ankita Konwar are known to be fitness enthusiasts and are often spotted going out jogging and trekking together. Recently, the Four More Shots Please star won accolades on the internet for doing his bit for the environment. As mentioned by Soman himself, he was on his way to a Shiva temple situated on a hilltop with his wife and mom.

The actor then reveals about having picked up garbage on his way only to find that there were no dustbins because of the monkeys throwing them here and there. He further states that the garbage gets burnt in the forest because of the same. Milind Soman then adds two important points here. “Point no.1 - I really think the time has come for us to be smarter than monkeys. Point no. 2 - Food companies really need to start using biodegradable packaging so that more people can eat more junk, guiltfree.”

The actor has also shared pictures and is seen picking up garbage in one of them. We cannot help but notice the cotton tee worn by Soman that bears the name ‘India’ and ‘Bharat (in Hindi). He also adds a picture of the temple’s interior and another one with wife Ankita and wife Usha Soman. This noble deed of the actor has now earned praise from netizens on social media as many of them dropped comments on his post.

