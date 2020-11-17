Milind Soman has a question for those having a problem with cracker ban: Wonder if they're pro or anti vaccine

Milind Soman often shares inspirational posts on social media and grabs attention. Meanwhile, check out his latest tweet.

While the entire country indulged in celebrations in the past few days during Diwali, the authorities imposed certain rules and regulations for everyone. They did the same while keeping in mind the Coronavirus pandemic and other obligations related to the protection of the environment. That is the reason why some of the states and union territories of the country imposed a ban on the sale and use of firecrackers to prevent air pollution in the concerned areas and nearby places.

However, certain people expressed displeasure over this decision of authorities in connection with the same. Now, renowned model and actor Milind Soman has an important question for all such people. He has taken to his Twitter account and expressed his views on the same. The Four More Shots Please star writes, “Heard that many people were not happy with the ban on noise making crackers, wonder if they are pro vaccine or anti vaccine.” Well, the Twitterati had a mixed response to this tweet.

Meanwhile, check it out below:

Heard that many people were not happy with the ban on noise making crackers, wonder if they are pro vaccine or anti vaccine — Milind Usha Soman (milindrunning) November 16, 2020

A few hours back, Milind Soman shared yet another post on Instagram in which he revealed about having picked up garbage while going out trekking to a temple. He also urged the food companies to make use of biodegradable items while keeping in mind the environment and its safety. This deed of the actor has now won hearts on the internet. For the unversed, he will next be seen in a mini web series co-starring Ranvir Shorey.

Also Read: Milind Soman has an important message for food companies as he picks up garbage on trek; See POST

