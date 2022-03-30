Milind Soman helps his 83-year-old mother to cycle again; Netizens say ‘such an inspiration’

Age is just a number and Milind Soman’s mother has proved it. Wondering how? Well, Milind Soman left the internet amazed as he shared an inspiring clip featuring his mom, Usha Soman on his social media handle. The short clip posted on the photo-sharing application showed Milind helping his mother ride a bicycle on a beach at the age of 83. Sharing a glimpse, Milind revealed that his mother enjoyed a bicycle ride after almost 25 years. He wrote, “Aai cycling after about 25 years! Keep doing what you love but practice regularly. not bad for 83 years.”

As soon as Milind shared the post, fans bombarded the comment section with compliments. One of the fans wrote, “Wowwwww she is such an inspiration,” while another one said, “just more powerful lady”. Another one commented, “Love your Aai, she is a true inspiration for defying age”. Apart from fans, Arjun Rampal also dropped several heart emoticons on the post. Well, this is not the first time Milind has shared an inspiring video of his mother. Time and again, Milind has shared fitness videos featuring his family members.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Milind was last seen in a web series called Paurashpur. He was highly appreciated for his performance. He also appeared in a very well-received series Four More Shots Please. Milind recently became an author lately by penning down his own memoir. The former supermodel, Milind is married to Ankita Konwar who is also a fitness enthusiast.

