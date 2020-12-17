Milind Soman opens up on drawing flak owing to his nude photo: If you don't want to follow me then don't

Milind Soman had earlier shared a naked picture on Instagram after which he landed himself in trouble. Read on to know more.

A few weeks ago, Milind Soman was mired in a new controversy on his 55th birthday. It so happened that the model-turned-actor shared a naked picture of himself running on the beach to mark the special occasion. This did not go well with many as they slammed him for posting the same on social media. In fact, a complaint was also lodged against him for the same under IPC Section 294 which is related to committing an obscene act in public.

Milind has now opened up on the matter in an exclusive interview with HT. The actor begins by saying how Instagram doesn’t remove a naked picture because people simply don’t care. Moreover, he also makes everyone aware that there might be around 10 million photographs if someone simply searches #naked on the photo-sharing app. He then adds that whoever hashtagged the word and searched for it is their choice. He quotes, “If you don’t do it, you won’t see it.”

The Four More Shots Star says that if someone has done naked photography, that person will do it again as he doesn’t see anything wrong in it. He then reveals how he has done it earlier commercially, for newspapers and magazines. Moreover, Milind Soman also admits to having done scenes. He then asks the reason behind not being allowed to the same. The actor quotes, “If you don’t want to follow me, don’t follow me.” Ask him if his mother gets to see this, he says that she does not open certain pages.

Credits :Hindustan Times

