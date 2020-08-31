Milind Soman pens heartfelt note for wife Ankita on her 29th birthday; Says ‘You make every moment sweeter’

Milind Soman and Ankita have been giving us major couple goals. Check out the actor’s adorable post for his wife on her 29th birthday.

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar have been giving us massive couple goals for quite some time now. And now on the occasion of Ankita’s birthday, the actor took to his Instagram account and penned a heartfelt message for his wifey as she turned 29. He also hosted a party at home for the family. Along with his message the model shared a series of pictures from the party giving us a glimpse into their celebrations.

Taking to his Instagram account, Miling uploaded pictures of him and Ankita together and then a few pictures from her birthday party as well. He captioned the post saying, “Family time !!!!!!!! Happy birthday to my sweetheart @ankita_earthy its been a tough year in many ways but you made it wonderful, looking forward to the next, you make every experience and every moment sweeter. So proud that you ran your 29km for 29years so comfortably this morning! #love #family #birthdays #life.”

Here is Milind Soman's post:

The first picture that Milind uploaded in the post showcases the couple in athletic wear, which looks like it would have probably been from their run in the morning. The rest of the pictures in the post is from the intimate birthday party Milind planned for his wife. Ankita can be seen donning a lovely grey dress accessorized with a floral tiara. Meanwhile, Milind was sporting an all denim look with a denim shirt and denim trousers. On the other hand, during the lockdown, Milind has been motivating fans with his fitness goals on social media.

ALSO READ: Milind Soman's wife Ankita has a funny name for him as he shares a selfie with head socks on; See PIC

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×