Milind Soman quits TikTok for #BoycottMadeInChina movement; Sonam Wangchuk urges others to follow

Milind Soman uninstalls TikTik and becomes one of the first Indian celebrities to follow Sonam Wangchuk's #BoycottMadeInChina movement.

Milind Soman is the first Indian celebrity to have followed 3 Idiots inspiration Sonam Wangchuk's #BoycottMadeInChina movement. The actor uninstalled TikTok and shared the same with his fans, posting a video of Sonam Wangchuk where he urges citizens of India to boycott Chinese products. A few days ago, the Ladakh-based engineer shared a video of himself on social media talking in Hindi and telling the fans to refrain from using China-made products. To sum up Sonam Wangchuk's message, he said that the need of the hour is only to contain China with the help of the ‘bullet’ but also with the ‘wallet’.

Sonam Wangchuk also reposted Milind Soman's tweet that read, "Am no longer on tiktok. #BoycottChineseProducts." Lauding the actor for boycotting Chinese products, the Ladakh based engineer also urged others to follow the same. "Hope other celebrities play their part too! Jo bhara nahin hai bhavon se behti jis me rasdhaar nahi, woh hriday nahin hai patthar hai jis mein swadesh ka pyaar nahin. Baaki aap samajhdaar hain! Thank you @milindrunning for #BoycottMadeInChina," he tweeted.

Hope other celebrities play their part too!

Jo bhara nahin hai bhavon se behti jis me rasdhaar nahi,

woh hriday nahin hai patthar hai jis mein swadesh ka pyaar nahin. Baaki aap samajhdaar hain! Thank you @milindrunning

for #BoycottMadeInChina pic.twitter.com/tVKfVmKObZ — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) May 30, 2020

Apart from Milind Soman, Arshad Warsi, Raaj Shaandilyaa and Ranvir Shorey are also few of the celebrities who followed the movement. Arshad Warsi took to his Twitter handle and stated that he is going to make a conscious effort to stop using Chinese products. He stated that as Chinese goods are a part of most of the things that people use, it will take time for us to get used to not using them but people should try giving it up.

