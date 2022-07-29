Milind Soman reacts to Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot: You have to do what you feel is right

Ranveer Singh grabbed all the eyeballs after he went nude for a photoshoot. Social media is buzzing with all sorts of comments and fans cannot stop talking about it. In fact, even today there are a lot of discussions and debates going on on this topic. Many Bollywood actors like Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt stood in support of Ranveer. Milind Soman is one such actor who too has gone nude on several occasions and even landed himself in trouble. In a recent interview, he opened up about Ranveer’s photoshoot and expressed what he feels about it.

Milind Soman on Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot

When asked what he feel about the debates and discussions going on for Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot, Milind Soman quipped that he thinks debates and discussions are good and that everyone having an opinion is good. Milind further added, “I am saying in our history as the human race, there has never been a time when everybody liked everything. There were always people objecting. I mean it’s ok, who cares? Finally what has happened, only discussion and debate, it’s a good thing. It's not that we have to do what they say. You have to do what you feel is right. And you don’t break the law. If there is any law that says what Ranveer Singh has done is wrong then let the law take the action.”

Yashraj Mukhate’s new song

The famous music producer Yashraj Mukhate who had given us the viral song ‘rasode me kaun tha?’ is back with yet another song ‘we can see his bum’ featuring Ranveer Singh. This song too instantly went viral and fans have loved it.

Ranveer Singh’s work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Alia Bhatt, who is the female lead in the film, recently wrapped up a schedule. KJo posted a video of her dancing to hubby Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘channa mereya’ while she bid goodbye to the sets and we could see Ranveer standing in the audience and cheering for her friend and co-star.

