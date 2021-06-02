Milind Soman recalls ‘smoking 20 -30 cigarettes a day’ filming Captain Vyom: I got addicted really quickly

Milind Soman shared a post on Instagram one day after World No Tobacco day mentioning how he got addicted to smoking and the hard time he saw while quitting. Scroll further to read what he said.

Milind Soman is known to be an absolute fitness freak who has fashioned his character somewhat as a fitness icon in India. A day after ‘World No Tobacco Day’, Milind shared an inspiring post on Instagram recalling how he got addicted to smoking while shooting for his 1998 sci-fi hit TV series where he played a superhero called ‘Captain Vyom’. The series was a major hit especially with children but Miling got addicted to smoking at the age of 32. He shared his experience of smoking ‘20 -30 cigarettes a day’ calling it the ‘stupidest thing I ever did’.

Sharing the post on Instagram with a boomerang video of breaking a cigarette in half, he wrote in the caption, “ Every 31st of May, World No Tobacco Day, is a celebration for me, and also a reminder of the stupidest thing I ever did - smoke!! I started smoking at the age of 32, on the sets of Captain Vyom, a sci-fi TV series I was shooting at the time. There was no reason to start, just hanging out with people who smoked, trying it out, and getting hooked. I got addicted really quickly and was soon smoking 20-30 cigarettes a day. Was tough to stop and took me a long, long time, but I was fortunate that I could.”

Take a look at the post:

Milind lately has forayed into web series and played the role of Dr. Aamir Warsi in a popular show called ‘Four More Shots Please’. He was last seen playing an interesting part named ‘Boris’ in Paurashpur which came out in 2020.

Also Read| Milind Soman shares his ‘Gardening efforts’ as he grows vegetables; Asks fans their favourite pumpkin recipes

Credits :Milind Soman Instagram

Share your comment ×