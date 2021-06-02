Milind Soman recalls ‘smoking 20 -30 cigarettes a day’ filming Captain Vyom: I got addicted really quickly
Milind Soman is known to be an absolute fitness freak who has fashioned his character somewhat as a fitness icon in India. A day after ‘World No Tobacco Day’, Milind shared an inspiring post on Instagram recalling how he got addicted to smoking while shooting for his 1998 sci-fi hit TV series where he played a superhero called ‘Captain Vyom’. The series was a major hit especially with children but Miling got addicted to smoking at the age of 32. He shared his experience of smoking ‘20 -30 cigarettes a day’ calling it the ‘stupidest thing I ever did’.
Sharing the post on Instagram with a boomerang video of breaking a cigarette in half, he wrote in the caption, “ Every 31st of May, World No Tobacco Day, is a celebration for me, and also a reminder of the stupidest thing I ever did - smoke!! I started smoking at the age of 32, on the sets of Captain Vyom, a sci-fi TV series I was shooting at the time. There was no reason to start, just hanging out with people who smoked, trying it out, and getting hooked. I got addicted really quickly and was soon smoking 20-30 cigarettes a day. Was tough to stop and took me a long, long time, but I was fortunate that I could.”
Take a look at the post:
Milind lately has forayed into web series and played the role of Dr. Aamir Warsi in a popular show called ‘Four More Shots Please’. He was last seen playing an interesting part named ‘Boris’ in Paurashpur which came out in 2020.
Also Read| Milind Soman shares his ‘Gardening efforts’ as he grows vegetables; Asks fans their favourite pumpkin recipes