Milind Soman REVEALS he has learned to do '20 decline clapping push ups' amidst lockdown; Watch Video

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Milind Soman shares a throwback slow-motion video revealing he can now do 20 decline clapping pushups.

Even at the age of 55, Milind Soman is one actor who can still make girls go gaga over him. Being a fitness freak, the actor loves to work out and we can make out that from his social media posts. The actor is an inspiration to many and keeps motivating his fans by posting pictures and videos about his fitness. The actor who is in home quarantine with wife Ankita Konwar celebrated their second marriage anniversary on April 22, 2020.

And today, Milind has shared a slow-motion throwback video of himself where the actor is seen doing some push-ups and has revealed the advantage of this lockdown. In the video shared, Milind gives major motivation as he does clap pushups. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, "#TravelTuesday #pushups in #Manali this was some time last October and now I can do 20 decline clapping pushups #lockdown2020 #advantage @ankita_earthy." The Four More Shots Please! actor has revealed that because of the lockdown, he can now do 20 decline clapping pushups. For the uninitiated, a decline pushup is an advanced variation of the basic pushup that increases the difficulty significantly by placing your feet higher than your hands. Milind's followers have been commenting on his post and calling the actor 'an inspiration'.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Milind revealed how he celebrated his anniversary with Ankita. Milind told Pinkvilla that while their plan was to go on a holiday, they did manage to celebrate it in their own fun way amid lockdown. The actor said, "It was not what we wanted. It was fun but we just did an extra set of exercises. We climbed 300 stairs extra in our building. Ankita keeps telling me she is happy I am stuck at home (laughs)."

Check out the video here:

