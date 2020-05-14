Milind Soman REVEALS his lockdown routine and motivates fans to never stop exploring; Check it out

Milind Soman treats fans with a headstand video and a selfie revealing his lockdown routine and motivates them to keep moving.

Even at the age of 55, Milind Soman is one actor who can still make girls go gaga over him. The multi-faceted actor is active on social media and keeps entertaining his fans with his pictures and videos. The actor who is in home quarantine with wife Ankita Konwar never fails to give out major couple goals on social media. A few days back, Milind revealed that due to the lockdown, the actor can now do 20 decline clapping pushups. Infact, yesterday, the Four More Shots Please! actor had shared a video of him doing Superman pushups.

And now, Milind shared a video where the actor is seen doing a headstand without any support on a mat. He has even treated fans with a selfie of him where the actor is all smiles after a great workout. Sharing his lockdown routine, Milind wrote, "Everyday I have my lockdown routine - make the bed, cut the fruits, exercise, some office work, have lunch, some tv, etc. And every day I add something as a surprise for myself, whatever comes into my head, something I know well, or something completely new. If it’s new, and I enjoy it, then I try to build it into my schedule, learn about it and do it more often so I get better at it :) I love doing headstands and do a headstand at least once a month, or at least when I remember, and I have a mat! So today... .#keepmoving #neverstopexploring #live2inspire #betterhabits4betterlife #bettereveryday #loveyourself #love @ankita_earthy." While the actor shares his fitness tips with his fans, wife Ankita captures everything and Milind never fails to credit her for that.

Meanwhile, recently Milind and Ankita celebrated their second marriage anniversary on April 22, 2020. For the uninitiated, Milind Soman married to Ankita Konwar in a private ceremony at Alibaug on April 22, 2018. Milind was even trolled for dating so younger girl but it did not bother him. There is an age gap of almost 26 years between the two but as they say, age is just a number. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Milind revealed how he celebrated his anniversary with Ankita. Milind told Pinkvilla that while their plan was to go on a holiday, they did manage to celebrate it in their own fun way amid lockdown.

