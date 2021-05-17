  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Milind Soman reveals why he is unable to donate plasma

Model and actor Milind Soman explained on Monday why he is unable to donate plasma despite recovering from Covid-19.
1970 reads Mumbai
Milind Soman reveals why he is unable to donate plasma Milind Soman reveals why he is unable to donate plasma
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

"Back to the jungle! Went to Mumbai to donate plasma but didn't have enough antibodies for donation. Even though plasma therapy is not proven effective 100%, there are opinions that it might help, so I guess we must do whatever we can," Milind wrote on Instagram along with a selfie.

"Low antibody count generally means I had mild symptoms and that I have enough to fight another infection but not enough that I can help other people. Felt a bit sad. #postcovid," he further explained.

In a recent Instagram post, the 55-year-year old, known for his fitness, shared a few tips with netizens to improve their strength and flexibility.

"Six finger pullups -- third set of 8 repetitions. Every part of your body and mind, organs and systems, muscles, focus, concentration, stamina, digestion, are getting weaker as you grow older, and by older I mean after mid-twenties, slowly at first, but then faster and faster .. UNLESS you make the effort to keep every part of your body and mind strong. It's upto us to understand our mental and physical weaknesses and make lifestyle and attitude choices to ensure we do not suffer due to them," he wrote recently.
 

 

 

Also read| Amitabh Bachchan says ‘Asking someone for funds is embarrassing for me’ for COVID 19: I didn't ask, I gave

 

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :IANS

You may like these
Milind Soman treats fans with an unseen throwback picture from his childhood days and it’s too cute to miss
Milind Soman shares romantic PIC with wife Ankita Konwar; Says ‘Love conquers all’
Milind Soman shares a video announcing Sunday as 'No Phone Day'; Fans ask him ‘How did you shoot?’
Milind Soman opens up on testing positive for COVID 19: ‘Fitness can't stop you from getting infected’
Milind Soman wishes Ankita Konwar on their third marriage anniversary with PICS: ‘Still seems like yesterday’
COVID 19 positive Milind Soman shares his thought on the Coronavirus misinformation: Anyone can be infected