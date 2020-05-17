Milind Soman revisits old controversial photoshoot with Madhu Sapre where he bared it all

Milind Soman, who began his career in modelling and soon became a supermodel shared an old controversial photo along with Madhu Sapre from a 25-year-old photoshoot. Check it out.

Milind Soman, who started his career in modelling and soon became a supermodel shared an old controversial photo along with former supermodel Madhu Sapre. Milind Soman who is a fitness enthusiast and a television judge wrote in his Instagram post, "Keep seeing this pop up on my timelines every once in a while, its 25 years old, at that time no social media no internet either I think. Wonder what the reaction would have been if it had been released today." The old photo shared by Milind Soman is a rather controversial one where both the supermodels bared it all for a shoe brand's photoshoot.

Back in the time, when there were no social media platforms, the model turned actor wonders what it would be like if the picture was released today, will multiple social media platforms available to share one's views and thoughts. Milind Soman has shared many throwback pictures including the ones from his modelling days. The fans and followers of the model turned actor are delighted to see these photos. Milind also shared photos along with his wife Ankita Konwar. The couple celebrated 2 years of being happily married a few weeks ago and Milind shared an adorable picture alongside wife Ankita.

Check out Milind Soman's post

The love story of the beloved couple is well known, and the fans love it when the duo shares lovely photos of them together on their Instagram handle. The throwback picture which Milind Soman shared alongside Madhu Sapre, is 25 years old according to Milind's Instagram post. Milind also mentions how it keeps showing up on his timeline from time to time.

