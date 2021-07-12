Milind Soman sends anniversary love to Ankita Konwar with a sweet note: Miss you every moment you crazy thing

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar painted the town red with their mushy romance as they pen sweet notes for each other on their third anniversary.

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are one of the most talked about couples in the industry. They have been making the headlines ever since they had made their relationship official not just for their sizzling chemistry but also for their age gap. However, Milind and Ankita never let the negative comments affect them and are going strong with their relationship. In fact, the couple is celebrating their third anniversary today and Milind made sure to shower love on his wife on the special occasion.

He took to Instagram and shared beautiful pictures of themselves. In the caption, Milind wrote, “Happy 3rd anniversary @ankita_earthy. Miss you every moment you crazy thing” along with a heart emoticon. Overwhelmed with Milind’s adorable post, Ankita also shared a love filled note on Instagram. She wrote, “Every day is an adventure, a new anniversary of something and another valentines day with you. 3 years since we had our magical wedding in that little forest in Spain, barefoot, in front of a waterfall. Being with you is like experiencing magic, firsthand! You’re the water to my earth. Shaping me, nurturing me, growing with me. I’m grateful for this bond we share, every single living minute. Always and forever”.

Take a look at Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar’s posts:

Earlier, Milind, in an interview with Times Now had opened up on his married life and revealed that they had no plans to tie the knot when they had first met each other. He said, “Both of us said that we are not interested in marriage and it is rubbish. My married life is wonderful. I am happy that I got married. I didn't want to. The first time that we met, which was 7 years ago. Both of us talked about marriage on our first date in fact. We don't want to get married. After about four years of dating, we realised it is a good idea as we wanted to be together. Her parents were keen to take the next step. I am happy to have taken that decision.”

