Milind Soman shares his ‘Gardening efforts’ as he grows vegetables; Asks fans their favourite pumpkin recipes

Milind Soman shows off his garden's new produce and also asks fans for their recipes. He has been sharing the pictures of different vegetables on Instagram.

The on-going pandemic has been very tough for everyone. But one thing it has taught us is that how important it is to be self-independent. Right from common people to celebrities, everyone has been returned to their roots and many people have even started growing vegetables in their garden. Actor-model and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman is an inspiration for many. He has been growing many vegetables in his garden and always shares pictures and videos of them on his Instagram handle.

Milind has again shared a video of plucking fresh pumpkin from his garden and a picture with his wife Ankita Konwar. He captioned it as “Gardening efforts bearing big fat fruit along with bottle gourd, tomatoes, brinjals, chillies, beans, cabbages, cauliflower, methi, Palak and radish. Pumpkin for the next five days I suppose. Let me know your favourite pumpkin recipes.” Fans were also not behind and quickly started responding to his question. One of the fans wrote, “Pumpkin tastes great with rice..just boil it with rice (brown/red) add some oil (any cold pressed oil of your preference and taste) with green chilli and a pinch of salt. It’s a staple for most of West Bengal and Northeast India. Simple and awesome! Try the traditional recipe of it’s leaf-and-stem, too.”

Fans are flooding his comment section with recipes. Last year when the actor shared his kitchen garden pictures, he was called a bearded farmer.

Take a look here:

The actor had tested positive for COVID 19 and was under home quarantine. He has now recovered from it.

Credits :Milind Soman Instagram

