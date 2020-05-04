Milind Soman shares his Monday mood with a throwback picture taken 30 years ago; Check it out

Milind Soman is winning the internet with a throwback photo of himself donning a white shirt with the black-tie all clean shaved from the year 1990.

Milind Soman who was last seen as Dr. Aamir Warsi in Four More Shots Please 2 is one actor who can still make girls go gaga over him. The multi-faceted actor is active on social media and keeps entertaining his fans with his pictures and videos. The actor who is in home quarantine with wife Ankita Konwar celebrated their second marriage anniversary on April 22, 2020. Revealing about their anniversary plans, Milind told Pinkvilla that while their plan was to go on a holiday, they did manage to celebrate it in their own fun way amid lockdown.

Milind Soman who has a huge fan following recently started a unique way to interact with his followers on social media. Sharing a throwback photo of himself donning a white shirt with the black-tie all clean shaved from the year 1990, Milind mentioning about his Monday mood wrote, "Its Monday, what can I say ? 1990, when this picture was taken, seems a lifetime away! .. what is the biggest change that you have heard of or experienced in the last 30 years ? #MondayMood."

(Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Milind Soman REVEALS if wife Ankita was insecure of the intimate scenes in Four More Shots Please 2)

Milind's followers have already started commenting on his post but instead of actually answering to his question, his fans are praising his looks by calling him handsome and by mentioning that the actor still looks the same.

Check out Milind Soman's post:

Meanwhile, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Milind revealed how he celebrated his anniversary with Ankita. The actor said, "It was not what we wanted. It was fun but we just did an extra set of exercises. We climbed 300 stairs extra in our building. Ankita keeps telling me she is happy I am stuck at home (laughs)."

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×