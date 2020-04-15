Milind Soman shares his wedding pic with Ankita & compares it with his grandparents' photo amid lockdown

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Milind Soman shares a wedding picture with Ankita Konwar and compares it with a photo of his grandparents Dattatray and Sulochana.

Even at the age of 55, Milind Soman is one actor who can still make girls go gaga over him. The multi-faceted actor is active on social media and keeps entertaining his fans with his pictures and videos. The actor who is in home quarantine with wife Ankita Konwar never fails to give out major couple goals on social media. Recently, the two made us go aww as they celebrated Rongali Bihu at their residence in Mumbai. In the photo, Milind and Ankita can be seen playing an egg fight, which is part of Rongali Bigg celebrations.

And now, just a few hours back, Milind shared his wedding picture with Ankita where the actor looks suave in a black suit and Ankita looks gorgeous in a wedding gown while holding a flower in her hand. Not only this, but Milind also made a collage of this pic with his grandparents' pic Dattatray and Sulochana, who look adorable while posing for the camera. Sharing the collage, Milind wrote, "Two pictures taken 80 years apart ! My Grandparents, Dattatray and Sulochana, in 1938, and @ankita_earthy and I in 2018 so happy to have found these black and whites!! #timewellspent things to do in #lockdown."

For the uninitiated, Milind Soman married to Ankita Konwar in a private ceremony at Alibaug on April 22, 2018. Milind was even trolled for dating so younger girl but it did not bother him. There is an age gap of almost 26 years between the two but as they say, age is just a number. Meanwhile, a few days back, Milind took to Instagram to post a workout video of his wife and mother as the two can be seen jumping and hopping on the terrace of their residence. "28 and 81 ! Be fit at every age," Milind wrote in the caption.

