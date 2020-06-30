Milind Soman shares a monochrome throwback picture as he reveals his transformation in 2020

Milind Soman treated fans with a monochrome throwback picture of his looking charming donning a shirt as he shared a post about his 'Transformation Series 2020'.

Even at the age of 55, Milind Soman is one actor who can still make girls go gaga over him. The multi-faceted actor is active on social media and keeps entertaining his fans with his pictures and videos. Amid the lockdown, Milind is spending his quarantine period with wife Ankita Konwar. The couple never fails to give out major couple goals on social media. From working out to having a fun time the couple has been updating the titbit of their quarantine life with fans on social media.

Today, Milind Soman treated fans with a monochrome picture of his. In the photo shared, we can see Soman looking handsome donning a black colored shirt and a pair of denim. The actor is seen leaning on the table while giving a perfect pose for the camera. Sharing this throwback photo, Milind Soman wrote, "If you have a goal, first know your reason to achieve it with absolute clarity, understand what needs to be done to achieve it, in detail, and then give yourself NO CHOICE ! - success is inevitable Transformation Series 2020 #betterhabits4betterlife #nevergiveup #NeverStop #Live2Inspire #fitnessaddict #keepmoving #loveyourself."

Check out Milind Soman's post here:

Recently, Ankita and Milind had been driving their fans crazy as the two shared some loved up posts of each other. Ankita Konwar treated fans with a video where she is seen having a romantic dance with her hubby Milind on Elvis Presley's song Can't Help Falling in Love whereas Soman had shared an adorable picture of him and Ankita.

Sharing the video, Ankita wrote, "Raindrops, music and you, it doesn’t get better than that @milindrunning #theonlymondaybluesallowed #love #live #dance." Sharing the photo, Milind wrote, "Do you see what I see ?" On this post, Ankita commented, "Always (with a heart emoji)".

