Milind Soman shares romantic PIC with wife Ankita Konwar; Says ‘Love conquers all’

Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar make for an adorable couple. The model cum actor has shared a romantic picture on his Instagram.
1477 reads Mumbai
Milind Soman, a well-known fitness freak, always inspires people to adopt a healthy lifestyle. He and his wife Ankita Konwar always share pictures and videos of their fitness regime. Apart from this, the couple also never shy away from expressing their love for each other on social platforms. They are head over heels in love with each other. They define the line that love never sees age. We have often seen them sharing heartwarming posts and giving major couple goals to fans.

Today also the model cum actor shared a romantic picture with his wife on his Instagram and captioned it as ‘Love conquers all.’ In the picture, both are posing for the camera and smiling. Fans are also dropping lovely comments. One of the users praised them and said that they are looking great. Recently, the actor had announced that his Sundays will be no phone day to reduce the stress level. He announced on his Instagram with a video.

However, some fans had asked him then how did you shoot the video but he was quick enough to respond saying that it was shot on Monday. In the video, he is seen doing exercise with watermelon.

Take a look at the picture here:

The couple got married on April 22, 2018 and recently celebrated their third marriage anniversary. On the work front, the actor was last seen in a web series Paurashpur. He played the role of a transperson. The series also starred Annu Kapoor, Shaheer Sheikh, Shilpa Shinde and Poulomi Das. 

Also Read: Milind Soman shares a video announcing Sunday as 'No Phone Day'; Fans ask him ‘How did you shoot?’

Credits :Milind Soman Instagram

