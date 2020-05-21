Milind Soman shares some tips on how to stay fit during lockdown

Actor-model-fitness enthusiast Milind Soman feels one should not neglect health and fitness during the COVID-19 lockdown.

He has shared tips on how to stay fit while staying at home with limited options. Here's what he has to say:

* Keep a close eye on your diet

It's most important to keep realistic expectations. Don't pressure yourself into losing a lot of weight quickly, else your plan to achieve better health may miscarry. Let weight loss or gain be a part of your training. Thinking about why you are making a healthy choice will motivate you better, and sustain the momentum.

One of the first things to keep in mind is to eat healthily. I prefer simple home cooked meals, seasonal vegetables, fresh fruits and nuts. Begin the day by eating right -- which I do by ensuring to include a handful of almonds as a part of breakfast. Since I was a child, almonds have been a staple breakfast item. Not only are they tasty and filling, but contain a host of essential nutrients like, protein, vitamin E, magnesium etc., that are good for overall health. Added to that, they also provide energy which helps me kickstart my day.

* Start scheduling your day

I personally believe that for anybody to achieve what they dream of, mental discipline is key. Since lockdown has confined us for quite a long period, motivating yourself to keep busy and constantly productive might be a challenge. I create a timetable or schedule to plan my day, with a specific time for work, entertainment, food and exercise. While training, if you miss out on something in your schedule for any reason, try to make up for it the same day. However, don't overwork yourself or over-exercise just because you have the time, it's still super important to maintain a balance in your routine.

* Try new movements, but with caution

There are so many athletes, trainers and celebrities putting their workouts online. This can be incredibly inspiring and it also gives us the opportunity to try out different movements and training programs. It's important to understand that while we may not be able to do exactly what we want at home, and it's fun to experiment, maintaining a level of fitness by simple convenient programs that will allow us to get back on track as quickly as possible once the lockdown ends, is important. If we get injured at home, out of misplaced enthusiasm, then it defeats our intention.

* Don't underestimate the need to stay well rested

Sleeping well and adequately is not just essential to maintain your physical and mental health but also extremely important to drive results from your exercise routine. Sleep is crucial for training recovery and helps with muscle repair after a workout. On the flip side, inadequate sleep can interfere with the body's ability to recover and inhibits it to build maximum muscle strength. For me, getting the right amount of sleep is my number one priority. It allows me to focus better and perform my day to day activities efficiently - both professional and personal. So ensure you sleep well every day to be able to live your life in the best way possible.

