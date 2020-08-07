  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Milind Soman shares a THROWBACK pic from his pre modeling days; Says ‘I was not a fan of being photographed’

Milind Soman shares a throwback picture from his pre-modeling days right after college. He added he was very shy and not a fan of being pictured.
22650 reads Mumbai Updated: August 7, 2020 04:44 pm
News,milind somanMilind Soman shares a THROWBACK pic from his pre modeling days; Says ‘I was not a fan of being photographed’
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Milind Soman’s Instagram account has been flooded with nostalgia posts for the past few days. He has been sharing a series of posts showcasing him from his early days when he entered the industry and the start of his modeling career. Most recently, Milind took to his social media account and shared a picture of him from his pre-modeling days somewhere in the late eighties. Being just out of college, the actor added that he was very shy and not a big fan of being photographed. 

Taking to his Instagram profile, Milind uploaded a throwback black and white picture of himself from the late eighties and captioned it, “Some people wanted to see a throwback pic from pre modeling days, so here it is! It's a rare one, taken sometime in the late eighties, and like I said, being very shy, I was not a fan of being photographed I might have been just out of college! #throwbackthursday.” He added a wide smile emoji in his caption. 

In an earlier post, he spoke about his first advertisement and how he was shocked by the amount he received. “#ThrowbackThursday ! My first advertisement in 1989 I was offered Rs 50,000 to shoot some pictures for a couple of hours and I was so shocked, I thought the people were completely mad I was 23 years old, working in a hotel at that point, wondering if I should start a career as a waiter or a cook, am sure I would have loved working in hotels too the world is an amazing place! #neverstop #neversaynever,” he wrote. 

Here is Milind Soman's post: 

On a personal front, the actor has been spending his time in quarantine with his wife Ankita Konwar. He and his wife take to social media and often share pictures and videos during their home workout. Apart from that, the actor has been inspiring fans and followers to take up a fitness lifestyle.

ALSO READ: Milind Soman shares the secrets and tips to defy age

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered with his dog’s belt; he changed after Rhea entered, says ex assistant
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer’s shocking revelations: How Rhea Chakraborty took complete control of his life
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All about Supreme Court’s latest orders in the case
Did you know Kajol rejected Kareena Kapoor Khan’s role in 3 Idiots: List of films rejected by the actress
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: From Supreme Court’s order to ED summoning Rhea Chakraborty
Shekhar Suman: Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Rhea Chakraborty involved but there’s a mastermind
Raveena Tandon’s EXPLOSIVE interview: I was targeted by Bollywood cabals, heroes & chaploos media
Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain: All you need to know about Bollywood’s latest couple
Michele Morrone replies to THIRSTY COMMENTS and answers many more interesting questions
Rakhi Special: How well does Meezaan Jaaferi & Alaviaa Jaaferi know each other?
From the Bachchan family to Kriti Sanon: Here’s how stars celebrated Raksha Bandhan last year

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement