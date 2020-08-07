Milind Soman shares a THROWBACK pic from his pre modeling days; Says ‘I was not a fan of being photographed’

Milind Soman’s Instagram account has been flooded with nostalgia posts for the past few days. He has been sharing a series of posts showcasing him from his early days when he entered the industry and the start of his modeling career. Most recently, Milind took to his social media account and shared a picture of him from his pre-modeling days somewhere in the late eighties. Being just out of college, the actor added that he was very shy and not a big fan of being photographed.

Taking to his Instagram profile, Milind uploaded a throwback black and white picture of himself from the late eighties and captioned it, “Some people wanted to see a throwback pic from pre modeling days, so here it is! It's a rare one, taken sometime in the late eighties, and like I said, being very shy, I was not a fan of being photographed I might have been just out of college! #throwbackthursday.” He added a wide smile emoji in his caption.

In an earlier post, he spoke about his first advertisement and how he was shocked by the amount he received. “#ThrowbackThursday ! My first advertisement in 1989 I was offered Rs 50,000 to shoot some pictures for a couple of hours and I was so shocked, I thought the people were completely mad I was 23 years old, working in a hotel at that point, wondering if I should start a career as a waiter or a cook, am sure I would have loved working in hotels too the world is an amazing place! #neverstop #neversaynever,” he wrote.

Here is Milind Soman's post:

On a personal front, the actor has been spending his time in quarantine with his wife Ankita Konwar. He and his wife take to social media and often share pictures and videos during their home workout. Apart from that, the actor has been inspiring fans and followers to take up a fitness lifestyle.

