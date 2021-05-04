Milind Soman shares a video announcing Sunday as 'No Phone Day'; Fans ask him ‘How did you shoot?’

Milind Soman has shared a video of him doing a workout with a watermelon. He has announced that he will not be using his phone on Sundays.

Milind Soman is a well-known fitness enthusiast and always shares pictures, videos of his fitness regime. The actor also inspires others and spreads awareness about why it is important to be healthy. He is popularly called the Ironman. Amid this pandemic, he has been sharing tips on how to be healthy as it is very important in the current scenario. However, in his recent post, he has announced that from now onwards his Sundays will be ‘No Phone Day’. He even shared a video.

The fitness enthusiast shared a video on his official Instagram handle in which he can be seen doing exercise with watermelon instead of weights. He captioned it as, "Sunday is now designated as no phone day. 36hrs without any gadgets is refreshing ! And stress free. Stress is known to weaken the immune system, so try to stay away from things that stress you out unnecessarily. Along with stress management, a little bit of exercise and simple food go a long way to keep you healthy and your immune system strong. Even if you mix up your exercise with your food!"

But what grabbed our attention was the comments from his fans. One of the users asked him how he shot the video if his Sundays are gadget-free. But the actor was quick enough to respond and said, ‘Is today still Sunday in your world??" The video was shared on Monday.

Meanwhile, last week, Milind shared that he had tested positive for COVID 19.

