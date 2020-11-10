Milind Soman sports a nose ring & kajal in his latest picture; Fans wonder if he's hinting at a new venture?

Milind Soman has teased fans with a picture wherein he sported a nose ring and kajal, leaving his fans excited. Check out the photo.

Milind Soman is one of the fittest stars in the film industry and there’s no denying that. Be it any occasion, Milind never fails to turn heads, courtesy his chiselled body and toned abs. When it comes to fitness, he is an inspiration to many across the globe. The passionate model also enjoys a huge fanbase on social media and he often keeps his fans posted about his personal and professional life. From sharing lovey-dovey pictures with wife Ankita Konwar to posting jaw-dropping selfies, he makes sure to entertain all.

Recently, the 55-year-old star kicked off his Tuesday with a travel post. Taking to his Instagram, he posted a picture wherein he could be seen sporting a nose ring and kajal with half of his face covered in Gulaal. Alongside the caption, he wrote, “Travel Tuesday! I know its not holi but spent the last few days in Karjat near Mumbai doing some fun things - will share more soon now off to Chennai!” Interestingly, his wife Ankita Konwar was quick to take a note of him and commented, “Kamaaallll.”

Check out Milind Soman Instagram post:

Needless to say, Milind is sporting a never before seen avatar and it has taken the internet by storm with netizens going all praises for it. Some of his fans also related his look to ’s film Laxmii. One user wrote, “Are you playing role in Laxmi.” Other called him, “legend.”

Meanwhile, the Made in India actor recently celebrated his birthday and celebrated his special day in Goa with Ankita. The actor bared it all for a run on the beach on his special day and ruled the headlines for his birthday post.

Read Also: After Poonam Pandey, FIR filed against Milind Soman for running naked on a beach: Report

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Milind Soman Instagram

Share your comment ×