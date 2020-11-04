  1. Home
Milind Soman strips down to NOTHING for a beach run as he celebrates 55th birthday; Ankita pens sweet note

32991 reads Mumbai Updated: November 4, 2020 10:35 am
Milind Soman has completed another year round the sun and is baring it all! Yes, you heard that right! The actor, model and fitness enthusiast headed to Goa to celebrate his milestone 55th birthday and looks like he and wife Ankita are soaking in all the sun. Vacationing in the coastal state, Milind and Ankita are taking in the sights and while they're at it, the couple is also staying fit. 

Milind, however, sent fans into a meltdown as he shared a picture of himself running on the beach. While that's a sight that most of us are used to, he made our jaws drop, as the model bared it all. In the photo, Milind has stripped down to literally nothing as he can be seen in motion running on the beach.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Happy birthday to me ! #55," and credited Ankita for the photo. On the other hand, Ankita showered some serious birthday love as she shared an adorable picture and wrote, "Happy Birthday to the man who has my heart and soul I love you with every molecule of my existence. I celebrate you every single day. Turned tomato red after a 12k beach run #happybirthday #birthdayboy #love #55 #foreverlove #celebration #runnersofinstagram #goa." 

Take a look at Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar's posts on the former's birthday: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy birthday to me ! . . . #55 @ankita_earthy

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on

Here's wishing Milind Soman a very Happy Birthday!  

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Milind Soman: The multi talented star's BEST fitness photos that will make you hit the gym ASAP

Credits :Pinkvilla

Anonymous 25 minutes ago

i think i just threw up. Was this in Europe cause I do not think it is legal in India

