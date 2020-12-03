Milind Soman talks about love, life & health as he shares PICS with Ankita from their Himalayan vacay

Milind Soman, who is enjoying his Darjeeling vacay with wife Ankita, has shared some stunning pictures from the Himalayas and it will make you want to pack your bags.

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are known for their love for marathons and trekking. It goes without saying that they live their life to the fullest and often go on adventurous trips while shelling out major travel goals. Currently, Milind and Ankita are in Darjeeling and have been sharing a glimpse of their Himalayan vacay on social media. Going by their posts, it is evident that they are not just spending quality time but also exploring every nook of their adventurous vacation. And, now in the latest post, Milind has talked about love saying that it is “tough sometimes.”

Taking to his Instagram handle, the fitness enthusiast has shared a series of pictures of stunning views of the mountains and of his doting wife. Alongside the photos, he pens an inspirational note and said these are the “views he wants to see from his tent every morning.” In the first photo, Milind can be seen lying inside a tent as he poses for a picture. Another click shows his wife flashing a big smile while she is seen pepping into the tent.

Milind captions the photos as, “These are the views I want to see from my tent every morning knowing what you want from life is tough sometimes, and the ideas keep changing. But if you are very lucky or very clever or think very carefully, you become sure of what you want and importantly also why, and then you go out and get it. When you are sure then every thought, every action will be focused on that goal and every thought and action will become the goal.”

Check out Milind Soman’s Instagram below:

Milind along with Ankita and his mother Usha has jetted off to the Himalayas to participate in a marathon. The couple had previously trekked 21km from Sandakphu, the highest point in West Bengal, and shared a glimpse of it on social media.

Credits :Milind Soman Instagram

