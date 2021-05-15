Milind Soman treats fans with an unseen throwback picture from his childhood days and it’s too cute to miss

Milind Soman’s unseen pic from his childhood days is breaking the internet as his innocence is winning hearts.

Milind Soman is one of the actresses in Bollywood who has been defying age and is aging like a fine wine. The 55 year old actor can make the young actors have a run for their money and his swag can make the ladies go weak on their knees. Besides, the 16 December actor also doesn’t miss a chance to dish out major fitness goals following which each of his posts on social media are a rage among the fans.

However, Milind’s recent Instagram post is breaking the internet for a different reason. The actor had shared an unseen throwback picture from his childhood days which dates back to 1967. In the monochrome pic, Milind was just 2 years old and his innocence is just too cute to miss which had left everyone in awe. Interestingly, Milind came across this throwback picture during the pre monsoon cupboard cleaning. He wrote, “Look what I found! Pre monsoon cupboard cleaning - 1967, Age almost 2 years. Wonder what I was thinking.”

Meanwhile, Milind had recently made headlines after he had tested positive for COVID 19. Taking it to his official Instagram handle, he wrote, “A friend of mine died yesterday from covid 19 complications. It was quite a shock. He was around 40 with a young child. People still ask me how I got infected if I am so fit. Fitness and health, if good, will help you deal with the virus so that you are not sick, but can't stop you from getting infected. Anybody can get infected. Not everybody infected will get sick. People ask me why I talk about health so much when some people don't have food to eat. I say if you don't have health, nothing else matters very much. Health is seldom a question of time or money.”

