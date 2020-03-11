Milind Soman trends on social media for talking about his RSS days; Says, ‘Wish it was about swimming'

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Today, Milind Soman took to Twitter to express a sense of shock for trending on social media over an experience that took place when he was 10. Read on!

It is not every day that model and actor Milind Soman trends on social media and when he does so, it surely grabs everyone’s attention. Now it so happened that on Tuesday, Milind Soman took everyone by surprise with an excerpt from his new book where he mentioned about an anecdote from his childhood when he was enrolled in an RSS shakha. Moreover, Milind Soman went on to say that he is sort of baffled to see the rightwing organization being projected as communal.

In the book, Milind Soman writes, “The other thing that happened around the time I started swimming was my enrolment with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, or the RSS.” Moreover, Milind Soman recounts that his father used to believe that by being part of the RSS, a young boy would benefit greatly, in terms of disciplined living, physical fitness and right thinking. Thereafter, Milind Soman said that what surprises him is the portrayal of the RSS nowadays because sadly, nowadays, the RSS is being projected as communal, while his experiences, on the contrary, have been different, where the children would march in khaki shorts, do yoga, chant Sanskrit verses and, of course, have "fun" with his mates there.

Sadly, Milind’s phrase about RSS hasn’t gone down well with netizens and as always, they are divided over his statement. While a section of users are absolutely okay with Soman's recollections and praise for RSS, others objected to his fond shakha memories. Amidst the raging debate on social media, Milind Soman took to Twitter to express a sense of shock over the fact that at 54, he is trending for something which he did at the age of 10. Milind wrote, “Trending at 54 for an experience I had at the age of 10. Zany faceZany faceZany faceZany face wish it was about swimming, which was at the same time!...” On the occasion of Holi, Milind Soman took to social media to post a photo with his wife wherein the two are smeared in color and alongside the photo, Milind wrote, “Happy Holi !! Celebrate the arrival of spring, the end of winter, the blossoming of love play and laugh, forget and forgive, heal your world .. if you have been thinking of changing your life around, or doing better for yourself, NOW is the time!...”

Check out Milind Soman's tweet here:

Trending at 54 for an experience I had at the age of 10. wish it was about swimming, which was at the same time! — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) March 10, 2020

